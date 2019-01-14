Opportunist thief ‘snatches’ till takings from Worthing’s Marks and Spencer

Police are investigating the theft of till takings from Worthing’s Marks and Spencer store on Saturday (January 12), a spokesman said.

The incident took place at the Montague Street store at shortly before 7pm, police confirmed.

As staff on the first floor near menswear were cashing up, an opportunist thief snatched a quantity of banknotes and ran from the store on the seafront side, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 6ft 2ins, and of slim build, wearing a brown trench coat and black beanie hat.

Police said: “Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 991 of 12/01.

“Alternatively please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

