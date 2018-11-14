Overnight intruders ‘cut pony’s tail’ in Worthing field

Intruders have entered a field in Worthing and cut 2ft off a pony’s tail, according to Sussex Countrywatch.

The incident took place in the Worthing area on Monday, October 29.

A spokesman from Sussex Countrywatch said: “Overnight intruders entered a field in the Worthing area and cut 2ft off a pony’s tail.

“This is not an isolated occurrence, recently a pony belonging to someone else has had its head collar cut off with a knife and the string that secures the field gate cut and the gate left open.”

Anyone with information, contact police quoting reference 29/10 0115.

Sussex Countrywatch is a partnership initiative, which aims to help strengthen and protect our rural communities against crime by sharing information and providing practical prevention advice.

