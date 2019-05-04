Partial closure order served on Worthing home

A partial closure order has been served on an address in Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police said the partial closure order was granted at court for an address in Broadwater.

It means only a select few named on the order can enter the address for the next three months.

Those found in the address who are not named will be arrested, said a police spokesman.

They added: “These orders help us keep vulnerable people safe and prevent further anti-social behaviour from occurring.”

Sussex Police has been contacted for further information.

