Pensioner on mobility scooter taken to hospital after 'physical altercation' with boy in Worthing park

A pensioner on a mobility scooter has been taken to hospital after an incident in a Worthing park.

Sussex Police said it was investigating 'a verbal and physical altercation' between a man in his 80s and an 11-year-old boy in St Matthew’s Road, Worthing, around midday on Saturday (June 15). The road is next to Victoria Park in Worthing.

Victoria Park in St Matthew's Road, Worthing. Picture: Google

According to the South East Coast Ambulance Service, paramedics were called to reports of a man on a mobility scooter being assaulted and one ambulance was sent to the scene.

He suffered several injuries, including head injuries, and was treated at the park before being taken into Worthing Hospital, the ambulance service spokesman said.

A police spokesman said the boy attended a police station and the investigation is ongoing.