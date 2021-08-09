Persistent Worthing offender given Criminal Behaviour Order

Sussex Police said over a number of years, Fardin Farji has been a prolific offender in the area and has been in breach of Community Protection Warnings as well as a Community Protection Notice.

There have been incidents with regards to antisocial behaviour, drugs, and numerous thefts and shopliftings, the force added.

Officers applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against the unemployed 28-year-old in a bid to curb his offending.

Fardin Farji, of Worthing, has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order. Picture: Sussex Police

The application was granted by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 4).

It prohibits him from the following for a period of 24 months:

- Remaining in any shop or commercial building when asked to leave by staff;

- Entering any shop without means to pay;

- Being in possession of a bicycle without proof of ownership;

- Carrying more than two mobile phones;

- Entering Worthing town centre at any time, other than to access Worthing Police Station and St Clare’s Day Centre by permitted routes specified;

- Entering the specific areas of Broadwater at any time other than if passing through the area whilst being carried by a motor vehicle;

- Entering Waitrose in High Street, Worthing;

- Entering any Co-Op stores in England.

- Failing to comply with these provisions will lead to a further offence being committed which could result in imprisonment.

PC Jack Buchanan, of the Adur and Worthing Operation Override team, said: “We are delighted to have obtained this Criminal Behaviour Order for Fardin Farji.

“His behaviour and offending has been causing loss to the people and businesses of Worthing for a considerable period of time.