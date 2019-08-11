Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-134641001

Pictures show Worthing seafront locked down and deserted after ‘hazardous material’ discovered

Worthing Pier and seafront were closed off by emergency services today after the discovery of a ‘hazardous material’ causing vomiting and sore eyes.

These pictures show the emergency service response.

Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133443001

1. Worthing seafront

Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133443001
0
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133551001

2. Worthing seafront

Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133551001
0
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133725001

3. Worthing seafront

Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133725001
0
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133906001

4. Worthing seafront

Emergency services blocked off Worthing seafront after a hazardous material caused vomiting and sore eyes SUS-191108-133906001
0
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5