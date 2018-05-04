Police apeal to wanted Worthing man on his birthday

Police have re-issued an appeal for a wanted Worthing man on his birthday.

Dean Mazirel, 34, from Worthing, is wanted on recall to prison for not abiding by the terms of his release from prison, a spokesman said.

Adur and Worthing Police have published a tongue-in-cheek appeal on Facebook, which read: “Dean, we heard it was your birthday today.

“We are sorry to hear you didn’t want to come in and celebrate it with us.

“We would love to have a belated celebration with you down at the station, so pop along and say hi and there may even be a slice of cake waiting for you.

“You’ve been wanted for quite some time now and we would really like to catch up with you.”

Mazirel had served time in prison for burglary, assault and criminal damage and was released in November 2017, according to police.

He was last known to be living in Marine Parade in Brighton but has not been seen at the address since December and has connections across the Adur and Worthing areas, police said.

Anyone who has seen Mazirel should contact police online here quoting reference 1371 of 12/12/17.