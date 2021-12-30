Police appeal after two men are assaulted outside Worthing Railway Station
The British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have information on an assault on two men outside Worthing Railway Station on Saturday, December 4.
A spokesperson for the force said: “At midnight on Saturday 4 December two men waiting at the taxi rank outside the station were approached by another man.
“They engaged in a very short conversation before he punched both men in the face and walked away.
“The victims suffered injuries including broken teeth and a broken nose.
“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”
If you recognise him, or have any information, you can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 73 of 4/12/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.