Police appeal after woman followed in Worthing store

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after an incident in a Worthing shop.

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly followed in Tesco Express in Chapel Road at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, November 22, a police spokesman said.

Officers describe the man as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5ft 5ins and of average build.

The spokesman said: “He has shoulder-length thick dark hair with a centre parting, facial stubble, a long nose and a pointed chin.

“The suspect was also seen to have a diamond-shaped or similar tattoo on the back of his right hand.”

Anyone who recognises this man, or can provide any other information, should report to police online or call 101, quoting reference 1511 of 22/11.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.