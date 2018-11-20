Police appeal for witnesses after attack on Worthing home

Police are seeking witnesses to an attack on a house in Worthing.

A brick was hurled through a window of a house in Chippers Road, West Tarring, sending shattered glass 'spraying across a living room', police have said.

Only moments before the occupants' baby daughter had been moved out of a high-chair that was showered in shards from the broken window.

The incident took place shortly before 7pm on Thursday (November 15). Suspects, thought to be two people wearing hooded tops, are believed to have then made off in the direction of Castle Road.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other relevant information, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1219 of 15/11.

Alternatively they can visit Crimestoppers or phone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.