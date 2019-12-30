Police chase in Littlehampton ends in drug driving arrest

A police chase in Littlehampton led to a driver being arrested on suspicion of a string of offences.

Sussex Police was called to a road traffic collision on the A259 in Littlehampton at around 5pm on Thursday, December 26, a spokesman said.

A man has been arrested by police

The driver of one of the vehicles failed to stop after the collision, but police located the suspect, a 22-year-old man.

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the specified limit for drugs, driving whilst unfit through drugs, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was released under investigation, pending further enquiries, police said.