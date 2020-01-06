Police helicopter joins search for missing woman around Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding

The police helicopter joined an extensive search around Steyning and the surrounding area yesterday evening (January 5).

According to Sussex Police, the helicopter joined ground units searching for a woman believed to be missing along the River Adur in Bramber.

Police

The police said the woman contacted police herself at 6.17pm and was eventually found in woodland near the Steyning bypass.

After being picked up shortly before 8pm she was taken to Worthing Hospital for a precautionary check, police added.