Police investigate woman scaring a six-year-old girl in Worthing park

An incident involving a woman scaring a six-year-old girl in a park in Worthing is being investigated by Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said they were called to an incident in Tarring Park in Worthing shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, June 19.

Tarring Park in Worthing. Picture: Google Maps

They said: "A six year old girl had been playing in the park with her grandad when a woman ran alongside her as she rode her bike. The girl became frightened and cycled away. The woman did not touch or speak to the girl.

"We are aware of a social media post identifying a vehicle that a woman drove off in shortly after the incident. This vehicle has been located and the driver spoken to and confirmed not to be the same woman that ran alongside the girl."

Witnesses to the incident can contact police online, quoting serial number 1093 of 19/06.