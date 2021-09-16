Police issue dispersal order for area of Worthing after ‘reports of criminality’

The section 34 dispersal order covers parts of Durrington and Maybridge, extending from The Boulevard to Maybridge Crescent, including The Strand, and runs until 5pm tomorrow (Friday, September 17).

Adur and Worthing Police announced the order on its Facebook page, saying: “This gives us temporary powers, which can include dispersing people gathering in certain areas. We will also have an increased presence to help keep people safe.