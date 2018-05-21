Police launch summer burglary crime prevention and awareness campaign

Sussex Police has launched its summer burglary crime prevention and awareness campaign Operation Magpie.

During this week there will be operational activity where its Prevention Enforcement Teams from across the county will concentrate their efforts on searching for people who are wanted on warrant and for those who are named as suspects.

The force will also be sharing stories from real people who have experienced burglary together with the consequences on social media.

Between May 2017 and April 2018 there were on average 411 burglary offences per month across the force, police said. This total includes both residential and non-residential burglaries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry, Sussex Police burglary prevention lead, said: “Operation Magpie launched in 2015 and acts as a reminder for residents about how to keep their property safe and reduce the chance of being burgled.

“Already in the last couple of weeks we’ve had some excellent results catching those suspected of committing burglary within our county. Six people have been remanded in custody for burglary offences.

“How we tackle the investigation of burglary is business as usual for our teams, we have planned some targeted operational activity to find people wanted on warrant for burglary offences and trace suspects.

“We aim to send a clear message that there are serious consequences to would-be offenders and make sure our communities know that burglary is investigated.

“We’ll keep you up to date on our local district social media accounts during the week.

“The victim stories we will be sharing show how much burglary can affect someone and their life and bring home the impact.

“The stories are from real people who have experienced burglary first hand and given their permission for us to share them. We have changed their names to protect their identities.

“For these cases three of the four suspects had custodial sentences imposed and the other there is a suspect who has been charged and is awaiting trial.

“These will be posted along with crime prevention messages, so please keep a look out and find us on social media.”

Of the 43 UK police forces, Sussex is rated as eighth highest in the national league table as one of the least likely places to live and be burgled, police said.

Commenting on the campaign, Katy Bourne, the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Burglary can have a profound effect on victims who often describe it as a robbery or an invasion of their home – terms that actually relate to acts perpetrated on a person not a property. This reinforces the deep, personal impact that a burglary has on someone who experiences it.

“Nobody should feel unsafe in their home which is why I have a made a commitment to ensure the force maintains effective prevention and deterrent activities as well as taking prolific burglars off our streets.

“I am pleased that Sussex Police is continuing to give crime prevention advice to help save homeowners from the awful impact of being burgled.

“We all have a part to play to help keep Sussex safe and I urge residents to follow police advice and keep their property secure so that they are not a target for burglars.”

To help protect yourself this summer whether you are home or planning a trip away please read Sussex Police’s crime prevention advice.

Register your belongings on the Immobilise national property register. It’s free and takes just a few minutes and if your valuables are stolen it will allow you to tell the police, your insurer and secondhand traders to assist in recovering your property and catch the thief.

You can also be kept up to date by joining Sussex Police’s Community Message service, In the Know, which will keep you up to date on the latest news in your police district. Find out how to join here.

Communities can work together to prevent crime. By joining an existing Neighbourhood Watch scheme or becoming a NHW coordinator your community can be stronger together.