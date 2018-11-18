Police name 24-year-old victim of Sussex murder, teenager is charged

The young man who sadly died in a stabbing attack on Thursday has been named.

Police have now formally identified the victim as 24-year-old Arnold Potter, from Maidenbower, Crawley.

The victim has been named as 24-year-old Arnold Potter.

A teenager has been charged with his murder but cannot be named at this time because he is under 18.

Post mortem examination results returned yesterday confirmed Arnold died from being stabbed to the torso, police said.

The incident occurred in nearby Watson Close in Maidenbower, Crawley, about 6.40pm on Thursday, and despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services who attempted CPR, Arnold was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers at the scene A 17-year-old boy from Crawley presented himself to Crawley Police Station on Friday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised charges of murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (a knife) and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine).

The defendant has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Due to his age he cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Three people arrested in connection with the incident have been released but remain under investigation pending further enquiries. They are:

- A 20-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of cannabis;

- A 17-year-old boy from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender;

- A 24-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four further people arrested have since been released without charge and will face no further action. They are:

- A 47-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender;

- A 44-year-old woman from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender;

- A 17-year-old boy from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender;

- A 17-year-old boy from Crowborough, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Richardson said: “This was a tragic incident which has had a devastating effect on the community, and in particular on the friends and family of the victim. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We have carried out numerous house-to-house enquiries in the area and we are grateful for the cooperation we have received so far.

“However, we are still appealing to anyone who saw what happened, who may have CCTV or other footage, or who knows anything about this tragic incident, to contact us.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area as enquiries continue, and we would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach and speak to our officers.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Horseman.

“Alternatively, you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online."