Police name man who died in Littlehampton fight

Police have named the man who died in last week’s fight in Littlehampton.

He was Kevin Quinn, 42, of St Augustine Road, Littlehampton. His post mortem, which will seek to establish his cause of death, will take place later this week.

His family has asked for privacy to grieve at this time, police said.

At 3.15pm on Wednesday, March 21, officers were called to a flat in St Augustine Road. Kevin was found unconscious and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he sadly died on Thursday evening.

Two men, aged 52 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Kevin’s death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“The three men were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the fight.”