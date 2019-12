Police officers were called to a clinic in Worthing this morning, according to Sussex Police.

A force spokesman said that police were called at 8am to reports of a man making verbal threats to staff at a medical clinic at Crockhurst Hill.

Sussex Police

Officers were sent there and spoke to people at the scene. At least two police cars were seen by an eyewitness.

The police spokesman said that no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.