Police presence in Durrington

Police are patrolling in Durrington, Worthing after reports of antisocial behaviour in the area.
Adur and Worthing Police said on Twitter: “Patrol of #Durrington in #Worthing due to reports of antisocial behaviour in the area.”
Police urged the public to report any issues they have.
Read more: Car bursts into flames in Worthing
Read more: Worthing viral bullying video leads to conviction of 12-year-old boy
Read more: Worthing mum’s tips on what to say – and what not to say – to people living with cancer