Police presence in Durrington

Police are patrolling in Durrington, Worthing after reports of antisocial behaviour in the area.

Adur and Worthing Police said on Twitter: “Patrol of #Durrington in #Worthing due to reports of antisocial behaviour in the area.”

Police urged the public to report any issues they have.

