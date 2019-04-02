Police says it will increase patrols in Wick after four cars destroyed in arson attack

Sussex Police has said it will increase its presence in Wick after four cars were burnt in an arson attack.

According to the force, two cars were set on fire in Manning Road, Littlehampton, in the early hours of Sunday. Click here for the original report.

Two other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the blaze, which happened at about 3.35am. The cars involved were a Ford Ka, Suzuki Swift, a Hyundai Getz and a Dacia Duster. They were all burnt out but no one was hurt, police said.

Cars were burnt out in the fire on Manning Road, Wick

Detective Constable Carrie Thwaites said: "Our enquiries have identified that two men were involved and left the scene in a car.

"We are appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us.

"We would like to reassure the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area as incidents like this are unacceptable because it puts lives and property at risk."

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 148 of 31/03 if you have any information.

