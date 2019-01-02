Police search for Worthing woman after 'out of character' disappearance

Police have released a new image of a woman missing from Worthing since before Christmas.

Stacey Dougan, 27, was last seen in Beales in South Street, Worthing at around 3pm on Saturday, December 22, said police.

Stacey Dougan

Police said Stacey, who also goes by the surname Dunstall, is white, 5ft 7ins tall, of skinny build and with long, dark, brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing the coat in the image at the top of this article, said police.

Chris Leech of the Missing Persons Team said: “It is out of character for Stacey to not make contact with any of her family or friends, particularly over the Christmas period.

“We know Stacey has friends in Worthing and Littlehampton and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her since the last sighting to get in contact with us immediately.

“We ask anyone who sees her to dial 999 immediately.

“Stacey, if you are reading this please get in contact with either us, your family or a friend so we know you are safe.”

To report information on where Stacey could be, go online or call 101 quoting 684 of 30/12.

