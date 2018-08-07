Police seek man about drug dealing conspiracy last year

Police are looking for a man in connection with a drug dealing conspiracy that took place last year.

Police are keen to speak to Harry Imbimbo, aged 27, from Lancing, concerning an alleged conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis between March and September last year.

Mr Imbimbo, unemployed, is known to visit towns in West Sussex and officers wish to know his current whereabouts, a police spokesman said.

Police described him as white, 5’ 8”, with short dark brown hair.

Anyone sighting him or knowing where he may be found is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 47170116553.