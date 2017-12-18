Priest charged with child sex offences

A Church of England priest who served as a vicar at a village church has been charged with historic sex offences against a girl, Sussex Police have said.

Derek Spencer, 50, of Downview Road, in Worthing, has been charged with three counts of inciting a girl under the age of 16 to commit an act of gross indecency at a school in Essex, police said.

A force spokesman added that Spencer, who was vicar of Thakeham and Sullington, is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court at 10am on Wednesday December 20.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.

The investigation has no connection with the school, officers added.