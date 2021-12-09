Public urged to dial 999 if they see this West Sussex prison escapee

Twenty-six-year-old Kieran Telfer absconded from Ford Prison on Monday and police believed he may have travelled north to Surrey.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We're searching for Kieran Telfer, 26, who is wanted having absconded from Ford Prison on Monday.

Twenty-six-year-old Kieran Telfer absconded from Ford Prison on Monday and police believed he may have travelled north to Surrey.