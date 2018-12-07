Rapist who climbed into Worthing flat window to attack victim given life sentence

A rapist who climbed through a flat window to attack his victim has been given a life sentence.

According to Sussex Police, Joseph Warren, 37, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after being found guilty of four counts of rape. He was sentenced at Hove Crown on Friday, November 30 following an earlier six-day trial.

Police said it related to an incident in April 2017, when Warren, who had consumed a mixture of alcohol, cocaine and crack cocaine, ‘went to an address of a woman in Worthing, climbed in through a first-floor window and raped her’.

The victim told officers that Warren had also raped her more than 10 years earlier, police said.

Detective constable Stuart McAdams said: “Warren put his victim through a terrifying ordeal. This continued as he refused to accept what he had done and the victim had to relive the incident by giving evidence in court.

“She has been extremely brave throughout the investigation and is determined to see justice done. I have no doubt that in supporting prosecution she has prevented serious harm coming to anyone else.”

At the time of the offence, Warren was out on licence having served time in prison for raping a different woman, to which he had pleaded guilty, according to police.

Judge Lowe handed Warren a 17-year sentence to service a minimum of eight-and-a-half years. He will be on licence for life and a restraining order against the victim was also imposed, police said.

DC McAdams said: “If you have been the victim of such offences or know of someone who has, you can read our advice or contact us at any time by calling 101 and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”