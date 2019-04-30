Rustington GP patients targeted by medication scam

Patients at a GP surgery in Rustington have been targeted by a medication scam.

In a post shared on Facebook, which purported to be from Westcourt Medical Centre in The Street, Rustington, it warned patients not to fall for the scam.

GP surgery patients have been victim of a scam

It said: "There are reports of patients in our area receiving phone calls from scammers trying to convince patients that they are calling from a GP surgery.

"The scammers inform patients their medication isn't available on the NHS and ask for their bank details to take a payment.

"We would never ask for your bank details over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up.

"Please share this warning with your friends and family."

Westcourt told the Gazette it was 'fully aware' of the situation but could not comment on whether the post came from the surgery.

However, Laura Robertson, head of communications at the Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - which works with GP surgeries - commented on the post being shared in the Rustington Village Facebook group.

She said: "This is all true. The practice have reported the scam that their patients have experienced, and are taking all the necessary steps to understand how their patients were targeted.

"In the meantime, please be vigilant about any request that does not seem right, and don't be afraid to check any suspicious requests with your GP practice directly."

The CCG has been approached for an official comment.