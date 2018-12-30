Rustington machete attack: accused does not enter plea in court

Armed police were called to the incident in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, on Christmas Eve
A Rustington man accused of attacking another man with a machete has appeared in court.

Finlay Finlayson, 53, from Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, was charged with attempted murder and two counts of possession of a knife following the incident on Christmas Eve.

Armed police descended on Lawrence Avenue in the early afternoon after a 46-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete.

Mr Finlayson was shot with a rubber bullet by police and arrested.

He was kept in custody and on Friday, he appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court.

According to a Crown Prosecution Service spokesman, no guilty or not guilty pleas were entered at the hearing.

They said Mr Finlayson will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 25 for a pre-trial preparatory hearing.

This comes after a car fire yards from the machete incident the day after Boxing Day.