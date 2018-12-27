Rustington machete attack: police name man charged with attempted murder

A man from Rustington has been charged with attempted murder after a machete attack which left another man seriously injured.

Armed police shot Finlay Finlayson with a rubber bullet during the incident, which took place in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, on Christmas Eve. Click here to read the original article.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital and Mr Finlayson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Since then, the 53-year-old from Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of possession of a knife, police said.

He was remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court today, a spokesman added.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified out of fear of persecution, said they felt 'shocked to know something so dangerous was happening right on their doorstep'.