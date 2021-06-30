Search for man who has absconded from Ford Prison

Cain Richards was last seen by staff at the open prison on Saturday, June 12, said police, and is now sought for being unlawfully at large.

The 23-year-old is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard.

He has a tattoo on his right arm which says ‘NAN’ and is known to have links to the Essex area.

Cain Richards is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Picture: Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but should call 999 quoting serial 1502 of 12/06.