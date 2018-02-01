Search for man who left victim with seizures in ‘unprovoked’ pub attack

A man is still in hospital after suffering a severe head injury in a fight at a pub in Littlehampton.

CCTV has revealed the man police officers would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from the town, had been drinking with friends yesterday evening at The Crown in High Street when he was approached by an unknown man. A fight broke out between the two of them around midnight.

The victim was punched a number of times in the head and had a number of seizures when being treated by paramedics, police said. He remains in Worthing Hospital.

Detective Sergeant Kieran McDonald said: “The suspect was drinking with another man with red hair before approaching the victim and assaulting him. This appears to have been an unprovoked attack and the victim is still in hospital undergoing scans.

“We are appealing to anyone who recognises this man or has any information to contact us immediately. The suspect is white, mid to late twenties with dark hair and wearing all black with white trainers.”

No-one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 14 of 01/02.