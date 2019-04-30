Sex predator who raped a young woman at a West Sussex railway station is jailed

A sex predator who raped a young woman in West Sussex has been locked up for four years.

Callum Fife-Wright, 26, of Stane Street Close, Pulborough, was found guilty of rape at Hove Crown Court on December 21, following the incident at Three Bridges Railway Station in July 2018.

Yesterday (April 29, 2019), the judge sentenced him to four years in prison, with another four years to be considered pending further assessment.

On July 6, 2018, Fife-Wright offered his victim, a 17-year-old woman, a lighter outside the station before bombarding her with inappropriate comments.

The court heard he showed her the electronic tagging device on his ankle and tried to kiss her.

The victim asked him to stop but Fife-Wright then raped her.

Following an investigation by British Transport Police, he was arrested at Three Bridges Railway Station a few hours later.

DC Jason Montana said: “I would like to thank the victim for her courage in coming forward and supporting our efforts to bring Fife-Wright to justice.

“This was a hideous crime committed by a dangerous individual, and I hope the victim will be able to take some small comfort in the knowledge he is now behind bars.

“I also hope this sends a very clear message to everyone that we will do everything in our power to prosecute sex offenders.”