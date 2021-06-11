Shoreham Airshow picnic benches vandalised for second time in six months

The wooden tables and seats have been uprooted from the ground and thrown upside down next to the river.

It follows a similar incident in December last year, when the benches were torn apart and dumped on the banks of the Adur.

The seats were bolted down as a result of that attack, but that has not stopped vandals destroying them once again.

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Councils said: “We’re sorry to say that a couple of picnic benches near the Shoreham Airshow memorial have once again been vandalised.

“Teams from the council have visited the site on the banks of the Adur this week and found two of the seats which had been fixed to the ground had been damaged, including one which is missing a leg.

“We are looking at ways we can repair and restore these benches so that people can continue to enjoy the tranquility of this area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”

The Shoreham Airshow memorial was completed in 2019, near the Old Toll Bridge, in memory of the 11 men who lost their lives when a jet crashed onto the A27 on August 22, 2015.

Alongside personalised arches representing each of the victims, a pair of benches with tables rested next to the river for visitors to use for quiet reflection.

This vandalism is believed to have occurred on or just before Sunday (June 6).

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.