Shoreham Fort and Sussex Police in joint crackdown on vandalism

Sussex Police has teamed up with the Friends of Shoreham Fort in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour at the historic site.

In an open letter delivered to 1,100 residents local to the fort, police asked the public to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the community in helping to spot and report anti-social behaviour.

Volunteers and Friends of Shoreham Fort helped distribute the letters SUS-191028-105504001

The letter said: “The Friends of Shoreham Fort work tirelessly to preserve the site and, as volunteers, give up their free time to do so. The plans the charity have for the site will benefit the wider community, but their work is being hampered by the damage being caused.

“The morale of the volunteers is also being affected.

“The site is there for the community to enjoy and the Friends of Shoreham Fort wish it to be known that all are welcome as long as they respect the history, the rules and the work that they do.”

Police said that while some of damage is malicious, some was caused through an ignorance of the site’s rules and trespassing laws.

The letter said if people trespass on the land, either by accident or intentionally, and cause damage, they could be deemed to have committed a burglary.

President and founder of the friends group, Gary Baines, welcomed the police’s involvement in adding more ‘clout’ to the charity’s long-held concerns.

He said the public were often unaware of the fort’s importance – it holds the same protection rating as Stonehenge.

For each brick destroyed, he said, a 16-page document was completed, signed off by the Secretary of State and a handmade replacement created.

The friends group were joined by members of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association in distributing the letters.

Joss Loader, the association’s chairman, said she fully supported the police’s call for the community to keep a look out for any damage.

“Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association is delighted to be able to support the extremely hard-working and dedicated team of volunteers who are organising the letter drop and we will be helping with deliveries this weekend,” she said on Friday.

“The Victorian fort is a unique asset to the beach and we’d urge everybody to help protect it.”