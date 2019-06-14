Shoreham man arrested with bizarre mix of potentially stolen items - are you missing any of these things?

Police have urged Shoreham and Southwick residents to check their cars for missing items after arresting a man with an eclectic collection of stolen goods.

Sussex Police said they arrested a man in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 12) after he was found in possession of numerous items believed to have been stolen from insecure vehicles.

Police

Police said the items seized ranged from keys, coins and sunglasses to an orange size eight women's raincoat, a carpenter's plane and a Brighton and Hove carer's badge.

Other items included charging cables, North Face gloves, car bulbs, two woolly hats and a dash cam, police said.

The suspect, a 44-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and theft from a vehicle, said police, and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "If you believe any of the items belong to you, or if you have any information about what happened, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 136 of 12/06.

"For advice on how to keep your vehicle safe and sound, visit our crime prevention page here.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online."