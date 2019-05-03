Shoreham manhunt: Wanted man arrested after long police search

A wanted man has been arrested after a day-long manhunt by police, sparked by an incident in Shoreham.

Ernie Taylor, 28, was wanted in connection with an incident in Shoreham yesterday morning.

Police at the scene of the incident in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, yesterday

A man, allegedly armed with a machete, forced his way into a property in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, and attacked two people there before fleeing the scene ahead of the police arriving at 10am. They had minor injuries, police said.

Shoreham Academy, which borders Stoney Lane, was in partial lockdown yesterday due to the incident, while police officers and the helicopter searched for the suspect.

This morning, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Later the same day, Taylor was located at an address in Brighton and arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempted grievous bodily harm. He currently remains in police custody."