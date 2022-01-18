According to Sussex Police, student Jamel Thompson had been for a night out at the Pryzm nightclub in Brighton when he decided to drive home.

"He was stopped by police at 3am on December 4 at the Hangleton Link road after crashing his vehicle at a roundabout, and gave a positive breath test of 67mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath," a police spokesperson said.

Thompson, of Oyster Quay, Shoreham, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 23.

Jamel Thompson was one the first offenders arrested in Sussex Police’s crackdown on drink and drug-driving this winter, who have been convicted in court.

He admitted drink-driving and was disqualified from driving for 19 months, police said.

Police said the court ordered him to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Officers made 257 arrests during the month-long campaign which runs from December 1 to January 1.

The aim is to raise awareness that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is 'one of the major reasons' why people are killed or seriously injured on Sussex roads.

Of the arrests, 58 were made as a result of officers attending reports of road traffic collisions, police said.

'As a deterrent to stop offenders', the details of those who are convicted in court are will be shared on the Sussex Police website and social media channels.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said: “Although most road users are conscientious and law-abiding citizens, there is a stubborn minority of people who refuse to comply with the law. Not only is this putting their own lives at risk, but also other innocent people’s lives as well.

“These people may think that nothing bad is going to happen to them, but in reality even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgement and seriously increase the risk of you injuring or killing yourself or someone else.

“Those that have been arrested and convicted as part of this campaign will be publicly named on our website and social media platforms.”

Sussex Police said the consequences of drink or drug-driving could include; killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else; a minimum 12-month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance costs and trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

Police said to call 999 if you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs.