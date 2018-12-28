Shoreham taxi driver injured in potentially 'racially or religiously aggravated assault'

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was assaulted in Shoreham.

A police spokesman said the assault took place at around 12.30am on Sunday, December 9, in Clarendon Road.

The driver, said police, suffered facial injuries and bruising to the body.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Colin Taylor from Worthing CID said: “This was a nasty assault which meant the taxi driver had to go to hospital. He has fortunately since been discharged.

“We believe there are a number of people who live in the area that may have seen or heard the assault who we may not have spoken to at the time.

“If you saw what happened or have any information, please get in touch with us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 32 of 09/12.”

Police said a 28-year-old man from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

A 25-year-old woman, also from Shoreham, was arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, police said.

Both have been released under investigation, said the spokesman.

