Shoreham woman stole from five Chichester shops on the same day

Daniella Rossi, 37, of High Street, Shoreham, has admitted stealing items worth a total of £489.03 from five different shops in Chichester on the same day.

Her case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Rossi was fined £30 and given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Drug Rehabilitation Requirement after indicating a plea of guilty stealing cosmetics worth £145.47 from Boots, Chichester, on October 18, 2018.

She was given a community order after also indicating a plea of guilty to stealing jewellery worth £147 from Accessorize, Chichester, on October 18, 2018; stealing clothing worth £62 from Next, Chichester, on October 18, 2018; stealing stationery worth £38.60 from Smiggle, Chichester, on October 18, 2018; and stealing three Yankee candles worth £95.96 from Clinton Cards, Chichester, on October 18, 2018.

She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Shoreham driver given suspended prison sentence due to repeated offending in a very short period of time

Worthing man fined for stealing flowers

Littlehampton 71-year-old fined for drink-driving

Bognor Regis man jailed for knife crime