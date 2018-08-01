Southwick Green cordoned off after woman raped

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report that a woman was raped by a man at Southwick Green while she was walking home in the early hours of the morning.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked shortly after 2am this morning (Wednesday, August 1), police confirmed.

Police at the scene

Detective Inspector Sally Arbuckle said; “The attacker is described as an Asian man, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Southwick Green around that time and who saw anything suspicious or who saw such a man leaving the area on foot.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 122 of 01/08.

“The victim is receiving specialist medical and welfare advice and support while we investigate this isolated incident.

“There have been no recent reports of similar offences in the area and local officers are working as part of the investigation and to help reassure local people about the action we are taking.”

The immediate area remains cordoned off while the scene is searched, police said.

