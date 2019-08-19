Southwick Green travellers removed after anti-social behaviour complaints

A group of travellers who set up camp on Southwick Green last week have been moved on.

Sussex Police said around 10 to 15 vehicles arrived on the green on Thursday (August 15), but had been asked to leave this morning.

Southwick Green. Pic: Google

There had been a number of reports of anti-social behaviour from the encampment, police said.

An eviction notice was served under Section 61 of the criminal justice and public order act, police added, which required the travellers to leave with their vehicles.

Police said they left by 4.40pm this afternoon (August 19).