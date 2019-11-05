Steyning Downland Scheme stained glass windows smashed by vandals

Volunteers at a Steyning community project have vowed to bounce back after decorative windows were vandalised.

Stained glass windows designed by local schoolchildren for the Steyning Downland Scheme were smashed on Thursday, after being installed in May.

Smashed panes at the Steyning Downland Scheme SUS-190511-153023001

The windows, embedded in wooden poles, were installed with the support of professional stained glass glazier Debbie Forsdyke.

Project manager Matthew Thomas said volunteers thought the damage occurred during the daytime on October 31, as the panes were intact that morning but, by 5pm, had been destroyed.

“We are not giving up over this, we are going to bring them back even better than before,” he said.

“The main thing is that we don’t get discouraged. Everything we do is done by volunteers, so we just need to keep on going with what was a very successful scheme.”

Smashed panes at the Steyning Downland Scheme SUS-190511-153033001

He said replacements made of hardier materials were planned ‘as soon as possible’, with a fundraiser set up to support the repairs.

To donate to the project, visit www.wonderful.org/charity/steyningdownlandscheme