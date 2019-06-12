Suspect still at large days after Goring police manhunt

A 31-year-old man is at large after a domestic incident in Goring sparked a large police search.

On Sunday evening, dozens of residents from Durrington and Goring reported hearing the police helicopter for a few hours over the town`1.

Sussex Police were out in force last night in relation to the incident

On Monday morning, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police investigating a domestic incident at an address in Goring-by-Sea, reported to them at 8pm on Sunday (9 June), have been searching the Worthing area for a 31-year-old man they wish to speak to.

“During the night officers and patrols on the ground were supported by a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

“A vehicle believed to have been used by the man has been recovered in Worthing, but the man himself is still missing.”

Later, the police spokesman confirmed that ‘the man still remained outstanding and wanted by police at 9am on Wednesday (June 12)’.