Suspected stolen vehicle involved in police chase in Worthing is located
A suspected stolen vehicle which was involved in a police chase in Worthing has been found, police have confirmed.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:47 pm
Officers were made aware of the car travelling in the Worthing area on Friday, May 7.
It was sighted by police near the Grove Lodge roundabout, but made off at speed, said a spokesman for Sussex Police.
A search for the vehicle was launched and supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter.
A police spokesman said this week: “The vehicle was later found abandoned and enquiries are ongoing.”