Sussex has ‘highest number of dating scam victims’

Sussex has the highest numbers of cash transfers linked to fake romances.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported 3.6million fraud cases across the UK in 2018 - a 12.6 per cent rise from the previous year.

Action Fraud has broken these results down by area to reveal the areas most at risk.

Sussex reported the highest numbers of cash transfers linked to fake romances, said Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

She said: “These ONS figures do not surprise me because we know that criminal gangs deliberately target our older residents as they may have substantial savings or be seen to be more trusting.

“Sadly, when a possible victim is identified their details are often shared with other criminals and so they are at risk of being re-targeted.

“This is why I fund two fraud case workers in Sussex who helped and supported 638 people last year alone. This means that those who fall victim to this heinous crime are offered invaluable emotional support as well as practical advice when it is most needed.”

