Sussex man jailed for making false 999 calls to emergency services

A Sussex man has been jailed for making unnecessary 999 calls to the emergency services according to a court document.

Michael Gibson, 31, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to dialling 999 when there was no genuine emergency or any reason for him to do so, when he was prohibited from doing so by a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The offence took place at Hastings on June 27. He was also in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous convictions.

