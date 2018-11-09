Sussex Police investigate man ‘acting suspiciously’ in Broadwater

Adur and Worthing Police have tweeted that a man has been reported acting suspiciously in Broadwater.

The tweet, at around 4.20pm today (November 9) said: “We are taking reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Broadwater area seriously.

“Please be assured, all lines of enquiry will be investigated.

“We urge everyone to report incidents of this type to us without delay. Call 101 or visit socsi.in/E8j9B quoting 745 of 09/11.”

It is unclear what led to the man being reported for suspicious behaviour but police have been approached for further details.

