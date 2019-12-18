Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers'' 'As part of our Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, we will be carrying out proactive patrols and stop checks throughout the festive period.''The media are invited to interview our officers and document these checks in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham ' in the vicinity of Mill Lane ' from 10.45am to 12pm on Wednesday 18 December.''Please confirm your attendance by emailing sam.satchell@sussex.pnn.police.uk with your name and mobile phone number.''For more information on our campaign, please see our press release here: https://www.sussex.police.uk/news/sussex/news/news/police-set-to-launch-christmas-crackdown-on-drink-and-drug-drivers/?u=media SUS-191218-161418001

Sussex Police kick off Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving with major operation - in pictures

Sussex Police has kicked off its Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving with a major operation in Shoreham.

Officers gathered in Upper Shoreham Road this morning (December 18) to conduct spot checks on drivers. Here are some pictures from the operation.

Christmas crackdown - drink driving

Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
Christmas crackdown - drink driving

Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
Christmas crackdown - drink driving

Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
Christmas crackdown - drink driving

Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
