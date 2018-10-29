Sussex Police offer £5,000 reward for missing Worthing mum Georgina Gharsallah

Sussex Police is offering a £5,000 reward for missing Worthing mum Georgina Gharsallah.

The mother-of-two was last seen at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 7 at the Clifton Food and Wine off licence store in Clifton Road, Worthing.

Andrea Gharsallah with a photo of Georgina

As the months passed with no news and police leads dried up, Andrea Francis, Georgina’s mother, led a campaign to find her daughter. She appeared on This Morning and has put up missing people posters around the town, including Broadwater bridge.

And now, Sussex Police is offering £5,000 for information that could lead to her being found. Call 101 Quoting OPERATION PAVO.

This comes as a birthday vigil is set to be held for her to mark her 31st birthday.

Today at 7.30pm, the candlelit vigil will be held outside Worthing railway station. Police described her as white, 5ft 4ins tall, dark hair and a piercing on her upper lip.

Georgina’s mother, Andrea Gharsallah, said: “Georgina is someone’s daughter, someone’s sister and someone’s mother. My daughter is missing and I want her to come home. A piece of my heart is missing. But hope gets us through the day.”