Sussex Police reveal ‘shocking’ levels of drug driving and ‘worrying trend’

CC Shiner is the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing and said the levels of drug driving is ‘shocking’.

This comes as it’s revealed police stopped more than 700 motorists and made 51 arrests across Sussex in the first week of a month-long crackdown to target drink and drug drivers – 28 of those arrests were for drug driving.

According to Sussex Police, officers from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit carried out checks at various locations across the county, administered 342 roadside breath tests and 43 DrugWipe tests between December 1–8.

Crackdown reveals 'shocking' levels of drug driving in Sussex. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211214-174429001

Nationally, the number of people killed as a result of drug driving is also increasing, police confirmed.

CC Shiner said, “The rates of drug driving, the complacency towards drug driving, the impact on families whose loved ones are killed through drug driving is truly shocking and it’s become a silent threat to public safety.

“I want to change that. Drink driving will always remain a key concern but there is now much greater awareness and challenge and, in some respects, it can be easier to spot. That’s not the same for drug driving.

“Evidently, through our current campaign, the police will use all tools at their disposal to proactively target and enforce drug driving but - if we are to prevent countless more lives lost or changed forever - we need a whole society approach.

CC Jo Shiner. Photo by Sussex Police. SUS-211214-174725001

“Drug driving needs to be made as socially unacceptable as drink driving and not wearing a seat-belt, where people think twice before getting in a vehicle.”

Nationally, the number of positive DrugsWipe tests carried out by police has tripled between 2015 and 2020, from 931 to 2813.

In Sussex, during a week-long campaign in August, 57 per cent of 52 drivers tested for drugs showed a positive result. The most common drugs tested for are cannabis and cocaine.

Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing chief inspector Michael Hodder said, “The number of motorists we have arrested in the first week of our campaign displays a worrying trend.

“We have already seen 28 drivers arrested for driving whilst suspected of having taken drugs during the campaign so far.

“Motorists tell officers that they felt ‘fine to drive’, but alcohol and drugs can stay in your system for a long time and affect your ability to drive safely.

“Our stop checks demonstrate that officers are working hard to tackle this dangerous threat to our communities and arrest those who drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.”

The Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers is a campaign which runs from December 1 – January 1.

In keeping with previous campaigns, anyone arrested during this period and convicted will be identified on the Sussex Police website and social media channels as a deterrent.