Sussex shopping precinct knife incident leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A shopping precinct in Sussex has been cordoned off after a serious knife incident.

Police officers were called to Broadfield shopping precinct in Crawley today (September 1). A police spokesman confirmed that a man had life-threatening injuries and had been taken to hospital. By 2pm, police had put up blue tape around some of the shops and forensics teams were on the scene. They said no arrests had been made at this time and added that more details would be released later.

Police have cordoned off part of the shopping precinct in Broadfield, Crawley Freelance Buy a Photo

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a knife incident in Broadfield shopping precinct, Crawley. EDDIE MITCHELL 07771605974 Buy a Photo

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a knife incident in Broadfield shopping precinct, Crawley. EDDIE MITCHELL 07771605974 Buy a Photo

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a knife incident in Broadfield shopping precinct, Crawley. EDDIE MITCHELL 07771605974 Buy a Photo

View more